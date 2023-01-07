Sahith Theegala putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sahith Theegala hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Sahith Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sahith Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

After a 376 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Theegala chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Theegala hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.