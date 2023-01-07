Ryan Brehm shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Ryan Brehm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Brehm hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brehm had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm hit his drive 397 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.