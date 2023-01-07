Russell Henley shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Russell Henley hit 11 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Henley hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Henley's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

At the 677-yard par-5 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Henley to 3 under for the round.