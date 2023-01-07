Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Patrick Cantlay hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 27th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

After a 247 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Cantlay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 55-foot putt for eagle. This put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Cantlay had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his drive 383 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.