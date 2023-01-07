  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Cantlay makes a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

