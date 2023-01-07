Max Homa putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 27th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Max Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Homa had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa hit his tee at the green on the 161-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Homa's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa hit his drive 381 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.