  • Max Homa putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa sinks a 30-foot birdie putt at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.