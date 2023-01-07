Matt Fitzpatrick rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Matt Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.