Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 74 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 27th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.