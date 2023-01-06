Luke List putts himself to a 8-under 65 in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Luke List hit 9 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Luke List hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, List's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, List chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 6 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 7 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, List had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 7 under for the round.

List hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved List to 8 under for the round.