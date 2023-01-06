  • Luke List putts himself to a 8-under 65 in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Luke List makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke List closes out great round with birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Luke List makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.