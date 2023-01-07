Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Keegan Bradley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 27th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Bradley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 12th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bradley's 150 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.