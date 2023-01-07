K.H. Lee shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

K.H. Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Lee's tee shot went 253 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lee's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

Lee hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.