  • Justin Thomas putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas goes back-to-back with birdie on No. 15 at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.