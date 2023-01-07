Justin Thomas putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 27th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Justin Thomas hit an approach shot from 183 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 377 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Thomas chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.