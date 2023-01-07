Jordan Spieth shoots 7-under 66 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day in 4th at 13 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; and J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spieth hit an approach shot from 190 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

After a 382 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.