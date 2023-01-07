  • Jordan Spieth shoots 7-under 66 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jordan Spieth had an excellent day and shot a 7-under par 66.
    Extended Highlights

    Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jordan Spieth had an excellent day and shot a 7-under par 66.