  • Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 16 at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.