Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

Rahm had a 366-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Rahm's tee shot went 250 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.