J.T. Poston posts bogey-free 4-under 69 l in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

J.T. Poston hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, J.T. Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.