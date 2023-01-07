  • J.J. Spaun shoots 5-under 68 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun goes back-to-back with birdie on No. 16 at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.