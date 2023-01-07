J.J. Spaun shoots 5-under 68 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Scottie Scheffler; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Spaun had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.