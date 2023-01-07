Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 144 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.