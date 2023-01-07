  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 17 at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.