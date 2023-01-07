  • Corey Conners shoots 5-under 68 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
