Corey Conners shoots 5-under 68 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners hit 10 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Conners chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

Conners hit his drive 376 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.