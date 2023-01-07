Collin Morikawa delivers a bogey-free 7-under 66 in the second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Collin Morikawa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Morikawa finished his day in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Morikawa had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Morikawa's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 161-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 7 under for the round.