  • Collin Morikawa delivers a bogey-free 7-under 66 in the second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 15 at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.