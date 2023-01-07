  • Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 73 in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.