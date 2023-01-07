Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 73 in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day in 35th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.