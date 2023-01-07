Chad Ramey shoots 3-over 76 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chad Ramey hit 9 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

Ramey had a 364-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Ramey hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ramey's 193 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Ramey chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.