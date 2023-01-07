Cameron Young shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Cameron Young hit 9 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 27th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

Young had a 363-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Young's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

Young had a 416-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Young hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Young to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Young chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Young chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

Young hit his drive 411 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.