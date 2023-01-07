Brian Harman shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Brian Harman hit 10 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Harman's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 192 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 386 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Harman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Harman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Harman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

Harman had a 378-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

Harman hit his drive 383 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.