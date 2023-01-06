Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Billy Horschel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 384-yard par-4 10th, Horschel chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Horschel's 76 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.