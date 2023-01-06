-
-
Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 06, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 06, 2023
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel's tee shot to 8 feet leads to birdie at Sentry
In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Billy Horschel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 384-yard par-4 10th, Horschel chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Horschel's 76 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
-
-