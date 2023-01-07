Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Svensson hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Svensson's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 372 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.