  • Adam Scott shoots 5-under 68 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott finishes with birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.