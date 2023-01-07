Adam Scott shoots 5-under 68 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott hit 10 of 15 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Scott hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scott's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Scott chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.