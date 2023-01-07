Aaron Wise comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Aaron Wise hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wise finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Aaron Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 2 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Wise hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Wise chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise hit his drive 383 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.