Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 70 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Xander Schauffele hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Schauffele chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schauffele hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.