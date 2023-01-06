Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 69 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Will Zalatoris hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Zalatoris had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Zalatoris's 189 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.