Viktor Hovland shoots 6-under 67 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hovland's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Hovland hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Hovland chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hovland's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

Hovland hit his drive 378 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.