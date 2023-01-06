  • Trey Mullinax posts bogey-free 4-under 69 l in the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.