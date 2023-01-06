Trey Mullinax posts bogey-free 4-under 69 l in the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Trey Mullinax hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Trey Mullinax chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

Mullinax hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.