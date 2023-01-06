Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 6-under 67 in the first at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Tony Finau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Tony Finau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Finau hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.