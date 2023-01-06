Tom Kim shoots 8-under 65 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Tom Kim hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 4th at 8 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 253 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Kim hit his 252 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

After a 373 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.