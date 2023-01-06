Tom Hoge shoots 7-under 66 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Hoge's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hoge's 166 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Hoge chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 195 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

Hoge hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Hoge to 7 under for the round.