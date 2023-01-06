-
Sungjae Im delivers a bogey-free 7-under 66 in the first at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry
In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 15 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Sungjae Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 371 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Im chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th Im hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
Im hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Im to 7 under for the round.
