Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 71 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 15 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Straka's 84 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.