Seamus Power shoots 5-under 68 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Seamus Power hit 10 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Power's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Power's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Power had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Power's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Power had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Power chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 6 under for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.