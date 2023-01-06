Scottie Scheffler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 66 in the first at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Scottie Scheffler hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Scheffler finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 161-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.