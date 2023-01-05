Scott Stallings shoots 6-under 67 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stallings's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.