Sam Burns putts well in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sam Burns hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.