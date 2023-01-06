  • Sahith Theegala shoots 6-under 67 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala closes with birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.