Sahith Theegala shoots 6-under 67 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sahith Theegala hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Theegala had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Theegala's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Theegala chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

Theegala hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.