Ryan Brehm shoots 5-under 68 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 6 under for the round.

Brehm had a 351-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.