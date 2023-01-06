Russell Henley shoots 4-under 69 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Henley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Henley's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Henley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Henley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

At the 541-yard par-5 15th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Henley to 5 under for the round.

Henley had a 364-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.