Patrick Cantlay putts well in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Patrick Cantlay's tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Cantlay had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.