Max Homa shoots 3-under 70 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Max Homa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Homa had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Homa's 89 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa hit his drive 389 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.