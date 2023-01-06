Matt Fitzpatrick delivers a bogey-free 7-under 66 in the first at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Matt Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Fitzpatrick's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 7 under for the round.