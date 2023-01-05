Mackenzie Hughes putts himself to a 7-under 66 in first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, and Aaron Wise; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hughes chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Hughes had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 5 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hughes's 75 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.