Luke List shoots 2-under 71 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Luke List hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, List chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, List chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.