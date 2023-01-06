Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 70 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Keegan Bradley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Bradley hit his 206 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bradley's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.