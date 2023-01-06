Bogey-free 5-under 68 by K.H. Lee in the first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, K.H. Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 5 under for the round.