Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 70 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Thomas had a 366-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Thomas's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

Thomas got a double bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 398 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.